|
|
Constance Ann "Connie" Wolf
Mansfield - Constance Ann "Connie" Wolf, 83, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday morning October 22, 2019 at home. She battled pulmonary fibrosis for over five years.
The daughter of Olin and Evelyn (Snowbarger) Bryte, Connie was born September 19, 1936 in Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School.
Connie's focus was her family. She embraced her role as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Connie worked for Bowling Green University as a professor's assistant for the journalism department. She also worked for Mansfield General Hospital as an EEG technician.
Connie was a member of Lexington Church of the Cross, Mansfield Garden Club, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Very vibrant and active, she enjoyed golfing and tennis. Playing tennis year around and often up to 4-5 days per week; Connie was a member of the Lakewood Tennis Club in Lexington and South Sea's Tennis Club in Marco Island.
Friendly and positive, she looked for the good in others. Connie will be remembered for her one of a kind smile and enduring kindness.
She is survived by her daughter Mindy (Mark) Cooper of Lexington, sons Craig (Cyndie) Cooper of Florida, and Chris Cooper of South Carolina; stepchildren Doug (Lindy) Wolf, Carol (Ana) Wolf, and Mike (Sherry) Wolf; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister Karen Mosser, special sister-in-law Judy Davison.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband William (Bill) Cooper and second husband Robert (Bob) Wolf. Daughter-in-law Joy Cooper and Brother-in-law James Mosser.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is assisting the family cremation services. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Southern Care Hospice may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019