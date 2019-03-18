|
Constance E Edwards
Las Vegas - Constance E. Edwards passed away Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. She was 87.
She was born March 25, 1931 in Bucyrus, Ohio to parents Wayne George & Alberta (Kanable) Maskey. She attended Mansfield Sr, High School.
While on a hay ride she would meet her future husband, Larry Edwards. The couple were married April 17, 1952.
Connie worked at O'neil's in downtown Mansfield and later at the Richland Mall for many years. In 1981 she and Larry moved to Studio City, California where she worked for Sherman Oaks Hospital untill her retirement in 1993.They survived the Northridge earthquake of 1994 but decided to move back to Mansfield in 1995.
Connie volunteered at Kingwood Center and the Richland County voting polls. She taught Sunday school at Mayflower United Church of Christ, (now Mayflower Congregational Church) and sang in the choir, where she was a devoted member. But her greatest joy was her family especially her grandchildren, both in California and Ohio.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Cheri) Edwards of Las Vegas, Nev, Brett (Cheryl) Edwards of Mansfield and Brian (Kimmy) Edwards of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren Kellye, B.J., Trisha, Blake, Bryce and Chase; and great-granddaughter Sophie. Sister Sue Hagen and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Larry Edwards, sister Winne Gooding and brother Gus Maskey.
The Edwards family has planned to receive friends Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Mayflower Congregational Church,548 N. McElroy Rd. Mansfield 44905 where her memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Pastor Rich Rader will officiate. Interment will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.
The family will receive flowers at the church building, and encourage contributions in Connie's memory be made directly to Mayflower Congregational Church.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 18, 2019