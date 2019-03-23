Services
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
54 S. Mulberry
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
54 S. Mulberry
1933 - 2019
Mansfield - Constance Elizabeth Dalton, 85, of Mansfield passed away March 21, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Constance was born April 9, 1933 in Mansfield to John and Rose Zita Foller Dalton. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Peter's High School and a life member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Constance was an employee of Westinghouse for many years and she enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers John, Robert, William and Richard; sisters Mary Catherine, Mildred, Zita and Colette.

Friends may call at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 54 S. Mulberry on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00am. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Austin Ammanniti officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Msgr. Dunn Foundation for Education.

The family wishes to thank Fr. Austin Ammanniti, Betty Schartl, Deacon John Reef, the caregivers at Liberty Nursing Center of Mansfield and all the staff at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
