Constance M. "Connie" Houser


1920 - 2019
Constance M. "Connie" Houser Obituary
Constance M. "Connie" Houser

GALION - Constance M. "Connie" Houser, 99, of Galion passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Galion Pointe.

She was born September 9, 1920 in Columbus and was the daughter of Montford and Susan (Looker) Fischer. On January 11, 1944 she married Gale A. Houser and they were married 62 years until his passing on August 20, 2006.

Connie graduated from Reynoldsburg High School in 1937 and later in 1943 from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor's of Arts degree. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion and the Esther Circle at church. Connie was past-president and the first woman board member of the Galion City School Board. She also was a 50 year member of the Northend Garden Club.

Connie was a proud homemaker and was called "GG" by her grandchildren. She enjoyed canning and baking for her family. Connie and her husband Gale spent many winters in Florida.

She is survived by two sons, James (Debra) Houser of Mansfield and David Sr. (Alice) Houser of Galion; four grandchildren Greg Houser (Jane), Amy (Bill) Kennedy, Jimmy Woodke (Mary) and Troy (Angela) Solze; 10 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and two sisters-in-law Bonnie Fischer of Colorado and Carolyn Fischer of Galion.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Alan Houser; granddaughter, Amanda Solze Houser and two brothers Montford "Bud" Fischer and William "Bill" Fischer.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry Street Galion, Ohio with Rev. Ash Welch officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church or HomeCare Matters Hospice in care of the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Galion Pointe, HomeCare Matters, especially Kevin Bryden for their compassionate care.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Connie Houser, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
