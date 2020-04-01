|
|
Corey A. Fix
MANSFIELD - Corey A. Fix, 29 of Mansfield, Ohio left this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly from an unknown heart condition. He was born July 29, 1990 and was a 2010 graduate of Madison High School. He was the son of Christopher (Holly) Fix and Roberta Berrier (Bret Atkinson).
Corey leaves behind his daughter, Layla Iris Fix, whom he loved more than anything in this world. She was truly the light of his life.
He was a member of Church on Como, where he established long lasting relationships with his pastors and mentors, Tim and Beth Tabor. He was baptized by Pastor Tim on April 10, 2016. He had an immediate connection and bond with the associate pastor, Derrick Baker. They became like brothers and spent countless hours together. He loved his church family like his own.
He was a welder and was always proud to show off his work. Corey loved music from the time he could walk and talk. He played his guitar for hours on end and previously played in his church's worship band. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was a Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Vikings fan.
He is survived by his parents and daughter, along with grandparents Paul and Paula Owens and Larry Remy, his siblings: Dalton Fix, Samantha Buzzard, Gavin Conn, Jasmine Fix, and many extended siblings, family and friends that he held dear to his heart, including David Webb II who remained his best friend.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions can be made in Corey's honor to: Church on Como, 29 E. Como Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43202.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020