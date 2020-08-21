Craig Smith was as comfortable in the clouds as he was on the land. A decorated Airman First Class with the United States Air Force, he earned numerous achievement certificates from Air Training Command to hone his precision in service as well as personal development. He was routinely recognized as Honor Guard Member of the Month.
Craig has taken to wing - as he passed into the Lord's care Wednesday, August 19, 2020, of natural causes in his Mansfield home. He was 59.
Born December 27, 1960, in Mansfield to Kerry Douglas Smith and Patricia Ann (Miller) Smith, Craig sang with the YMCA Boys Choir, and was graduated from Lexington High School in 1979. After his years in the Air Force, he moved to Seattle where he worked with Boeing.
After returning to Mansfield, Craig worked maintenance with Woodlawn Nursing Home, but following a serious bicycle accident injury, he was disabled.
Craig will be remembered as a man who engaged in the interest of others, and dearly loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister Anita Miller of Ashland; a niece Lindsay Eldridge of Mansfield and her children Griffin and Nora; a nephew Scott Miller; aunts Patricia (Dick) Newcomer and Jeanne Elias both of Mansfield; step-siblings Jeff (Judi) Horchler, Tim (Marianne) Horchler, Laura (Bruce Smith) McDaniel, and Sally Thompson; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and Miller, Elias, and Newcomer cousins.
In addition to his father Kerry Smith, and mother and step-father Pat & Donn Horchler, he was preceded in death by a brother Steven G. Smith, and brother-in-law Rodney Miller, grandparents Gladys (Morgan Smith) Park and Melvin A. Park and Alice I. (Miller) Shoemaker, and numerous uncles.
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving the Smith family with Compassionate Cremation Care. A graveside funeral service in Mansfield Memorial Park will be scheduled for September.
Contributions in his memory to Snyder Funeral Home to assist with his final expenses may be sent to P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Craig's family.