Craig D. Hubler
Burbank, CA - former Ashland resident, Craig D. Hubler, 63, of Burbank, California, passed away September 23, 2019, in his home unexpectedly from health-related issues.
He was born June 8, 1956, to the late Clifford D. and Corinne A. (nee Boekel) Hubler. Craig was baptized and attended youth and Sunday services at First United Methodist Church.
Craig graduated with honors from Ashland High School in 1974. During his senior year, he portrayed Professor Harold Hill in the Music Man, for which he was awarded the best actor award. He was a delegate to Buckeye Boys State, a Life Scout with the Boys Scouts of America, student director of All in the Follies, a member of the drama and thespians clubs; performed in other musicals including Fiddler on the Roof and May Fiestas, with the sophomore and a cappela choirs; and was a contributing writer to the high school paper, Panorama.
Craig was awarded two scholarships to study nuclear physics at Ohio University. On his first day in the classroom, Craig decided it wasn't for him. Instead, he earned a bachelor of science degree in communications—a radio/television major, with the specialty of record producing through a self-directed sequence of courses. While attending OU, he received the OU Freshman Scholarship and the university's academic achievement scholarship for four years. Craig served as a resident assistant for two years and area resident director of four dormitories his senior year.
Following his graduation in 1978, Craig became the chief engineer for TransMedia in Dayton, then studio manager at Audio Innovators, Inc. in Pittsburgh, before heading West at age 27 to become general manger of the iconic Sunset Sound Recording Studio in Hollywood.
Craig would call California home for the remainder of his life. He was employed 36 years as the manager of Sunset Sound. He achieved many years of success and was highly regarded among his colleagues. He interacted daily with numerous famous musicians, actors, audio and recording engineers, and other industry mega stars, many who became Grammy and Oscar award winners. He especially felt honored to have met and interacted with the three surviving Beatles and the brilliant late muscian, Prince. Craig's passion for the music industry, combined with his love of research, technology, audio, video and science often made Craig the "go-to" guy for publications such as Billboard and Rolling Stone magazines, and others. He can be seen in many You-Tube interviews talking about the recording industry. He had a quick wit and found humor in most everything. Young staff members said Craig was often demanding and tough…preparing them well for their future careers in the music industry. One of his engineers said, "Craig was the best boss I ever had."
Craig will be sadly and greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire recording community. He leaves his loving sister, Catherine Hubler Fynes (Roger Thurman) of Columbus; a niece, Marisa L. Fynes of Toledo; a nephew, Dr. Evan M. (Kathryn) Fynes of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and five great nieces and nephews, Aliziah, Aaliyah, and Amya Phillips of Toledo (who referred to him as their great-uncle grandpa), and Hudson and Brodhi Fynes of New Smyrna Beach who Craig met for the first time this past July while home for his father's memorial service. He is also survived by aunts Carole Bernard (Ashland) and Kay Williams (Bellville); and uncles William (Janet) Hubler (Mansfield) and Roland (Jackie) Boekel (East Greenville); and several cousins.
Craig is preceded in death by his mother, Corinne, who passed away on December 3, 2017, and his father, Clifford, who died on June 13, 2019.
A service to celebrate Craig's life will be held, next Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with the Reverend Tom Snyder officiating. Craig will be laid to rest next his parents in Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. A meal and time of fellowship will be served in the Legacy Room of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to MusiCares Foundation at 3030 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404.
For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the owner of Sunset Sound and to Craig's colleagues and his neighbors for their very generous and caring support.
