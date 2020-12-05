Creighton E. "Creigh" Dearth
Lexington - Creigh Dearth was a family-man who was both protective and giving. He stood up for others, especially his family, but was also blessed with a gentle heart. No longer struggling with life's physical battles, Creighton E. Dearth, 63, of Lexington passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer.
The son of Leslie and Ruth Ann (Worley) Dearth, Creigh was born August 28, 1957 and graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1975. While in high school Creigh worked his summers at Presbyterian Church Camp.
As a young man he worked for General Industries. Later he worked for North Central Corrections and Marion Correctional Institution as a corrections officer, where he retired. Creigh also worked part-time at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as a security guard. Creigh volunteered for the Troy Township Rescue Squad.
He lived and breathed Ohio State Buckeyes football. He rarely missed a game, and even his house was decorated in scarlet and gray. He enjoyed a good game of poker, often playing online poker games. He enjoyed many friendships and great meals at the Lexington Depot.
Creigh was fascinated with nature, especially the power of thunderstorms. He was the first one to text or call family when severe weather was looming.
More than anything, Creigh will be remembered for his devotion to his family.
Creigh is survived by his mother Ruth Ann Dearth Kilgore of Bellville; siblings Jan L. Dearth of Bellville, Laura L. (Jon C.) Schoff Collegeville, PA, twin brother Kevin J. (Laura L.) Dearth of Bellville, Linda K. (Charley A.) Charlton of Columbus, Kara M. (John M.) Thompson of Bellville; god-grandchildren Michael and Mason Lacey; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Creigh was preceded in death by his father Leslie C. Dearth, Jr.; step father Lee C. Kilgore; previous wife Shirley West; god-son Jason Lacey.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, private graveside services will be held in Bellville Cemetery. Creigh's brother-in-law, Pastor Charley A. Charlton will officiate. Graveside services will be live-streamed via the Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 am. The Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to assist his family with services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Lexington Senior Civic Center may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com