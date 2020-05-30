Curtis John Mateo
Mansfield - Curtis John Mateo, 30, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born December 12, 1989, in Guam, to Catherine Mateo and Joseph Sablan.

He worked at Abraxas which he considered his second family and home. He was a University of Michigan football fan. Hanging out with his family, playing cards and online gaming on his PS4. Fishing, grilling out and golfing were some of his favorite pastimes.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Catherine Mateo of Ashland; father and stepmother, Joseph and Ruby Sablan of Saipan, CNMI; two sisters, Jenna Mateo of Mansfield and Kimberly Kwon of Saipan, CNMI; two brothers, Franklin Sablan and Allen Sablan, both of Saipan, CNMI; the love of his life for 6 years, Maelynn Cruz of Mansfield; his BoBoy, Ryan Anthony Cruz; many aunts, uncles and cousins from Guam, Saipan, Ohio, Washington, and Connecticut; and two nephews he adored and loved, Jaiden Grose and Jaice Mateo. He was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Mateo; and grandparents from Guam, and Saipan, CNMI.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Imhoff Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
