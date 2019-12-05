|
|
Cynthia Layfield
Bellville - Cynthia L. Layfield, 60 of Bellville passed away unexpected December 3, 2019 at Avita Health System.
Cindy was born January 25, 1959 in Mansfield to Richard and Fannie Sickles Hecht. She was a 1977 graduate of Lexington High School and worked at Richland County Juvenile Court for 35 years. Cindy enjoyed animals, especially her dog Thor, watching television, and her girls nights out. She was the backbone of her family and loved spending time with them especially with her grandson.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Jerald Layfield; children Brandi (Dustin) Frank, Travis Layfield; grandson Waylon Frank all of Bellville; three sisters and one brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019