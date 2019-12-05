Services
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Layfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Layfield


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Layfield Obituary
Cynthia Layfield

Bellville - Cynthia L. Layfield, 60 of Bellville passed away unexpected December 3, 2019 at Avita Health System.

Cindy was born January 25, 1959 in Mansfield to Richard and Fannie Sickles Hecht. She was a 1977 graduate of Lexington High School and worked at Richland County Juvenile Court for 35 years. Cindy enjoyed animals, especially her dog Thor, watching television, and her girls nights out. She was the backbone of her family and loved spending time with them especially with her grandson.

Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Jerald Layfield; children Brandi (Dustin) Frank, Travis Layfield; grandson Waylon Frank all of Bellville; three sisters and one brother.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -