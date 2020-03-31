|
Cynthia Thompson Smith
Mansfield - Cynthia Thompson Smith, 58, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a major illness of many years. Born June 23, 1961 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of James and Barbara (Manley) Goettge.
Cynthia was a 1980 graduate of Ontario High School and worked as a STNA for many years in Tennessee. She was a member of the Baptist faith and enjoyed crocheting, reading and loved animals. Cynthia was a very sweet and compassionate person who loved spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristina (Joseph) Elkins; her grandchildren, Bridget Elkins, Breana Elkins, Bailey Elkins, Braedon Varney, Chandler Varney and Malachi Varney; her sister, Jean (Chris) McCauley; and her nieces and nephews, Austin McCauley, Brittany McCauley, Connor McCauley, Lindsay Drumm and Nathan Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Stephanie Thompson and Joanna Varney; and a sister, Debra Drumm.
Private family services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Cynthia Thompson Smith.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020