|
|
Dale Edwin Newmeyer
Attica - Dale Edwin Newmeyer, 71, a longtime Attica resident, passed away at his home on February 4, 2020.
Dale was born on April 13, 1948 in Willard, Ohio to Henry and Harmina Newmeyer and was the youngest of 12 siblings. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1969. He worked in the bindery at R.R. Donnelley & Sons, until he retired in 2009. On July 18, 1970, he married Phyllis Hamons, and together they raised three children.
Dale was a devoted and loving father and husband. He enjoyed nature and the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a member of Willard Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. He was also a volunteer for the Willard Age Exchange, where he mentored young children. He took great pleasure in helping friends, neighbors, or even complete strangers at every possible occasion, with whatever they needed, and always with a smile.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Newmeyer; children, Edward (Michele) Newmeyer, June (Ken) Gerber, and William Newmeyer; grandchildren, Bailey and Grace Billman; sister, Hilda Lee; sister-in-law, Kay Newmeyer; and brother-in-law, Robert Smith.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herbert (Stick) and Theodore Newmeyer; and sisters, Wilma Baumier, Emma Shetterly, Virginia Smith, Mary Frederick, Harmena Elmer, Julia Ginter, Rose Wadsworth, and Crystal Messersmith.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Christian Alliance Church, 1609 S Conwell Ave., in Willard from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A memorial service to celebrate Dale's life will start at 12:00 p.m. In honoring Dale's wishes, his family would like to invite everyone to join them for a meal following the memorial service to further fellowship and share fond memories of him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes or in care of Phyllis Newmeyer for a scholarship fund for his grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Chris Brown and Stein Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during this time.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020