Dale K. Ault passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 18 years after his Multiple Myeloma cancer diagnosis. He was blessed to spend his final moments surrounded by family. Dale always said that his prayers for a miracle were answered as he had many years to see his kids and grandkids grow up and now it's time for someone else to get a miracle. He was 61.
He was born September 3, 1958 in Mount Vernon to parents Kensel & Ethel (Albert) Ault. He graduated from Northmor High School with the class of 1977.
Dale worked in different capacities at Galion LLC before designing custom homes.
He was a true jack of all trades. He was great at talking about an idea and turning that idea into reality. He could build just about anything out of wood including custom cabinets and his grandkid's beds, but they had to be made of solid oak or maple!
Dale was a man of nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but anyway to get him outside was fine by him. He loved anything his kids and grandkids were involved in including coaching t-ball and baseball. Above everything else he was a family man and he loved his family, but his "babies", as he called his grandchildren, were special. Dale will be greatly missed by anyone lucky enough to know him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Susan Ault; sons Justin (Jenny) Ault and Matt (Meghan) Ault; grandchildren Avery, Cameron and Madisyn; siblings Beverly Wansor, Vickie (Ed) West, Paul (Kim) Ault, Steve (Kathie Brown) Ault and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by brothers William Ault & Gerald Ault.
His family will receive friends 1-5pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring his life will be held at 11am Monday, June 29 at North Woodbury Alliance Church, Mount Gilead. The service will be officiated by Pastor Chris Durbin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Dale's honor. Contributions may be made at StJude.org or brought directly to the funeral home.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.