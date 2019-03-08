|
Dale Lee Duniver
Mansfield - Dale Lee Duniver, 61, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born August 12, 1957, in Mansfield, Ohio.
He was a hardworking man who was a master mechanic. Dale enjoyed riding his Kawasaki motorcycle every chance he could find. Camping with family and friends was one of his favorite pastimes.
Dale is survived by a son, Keith (Liz) Duniver; three grandchildren, Aiden, Cooper and Ryland Duniver; two siblings, Charles "Chuck" Duniver and Mary Lou Blamer; three nephews and a niece, Jeff Duniver, David Johnson, Jason Duniver and Denise Young; close friend, Julie Rabquer-Kilgore; and the mother of his son, Marie Milligan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Laura (Harding) Duniver; and sister, Karen Johnson.
Services will be held at a later date. Wappner Cremation Center is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019