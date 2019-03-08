Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Mansfield - Dale Lee Duniver, 61, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born August 12, 1957, in Mansfield, Ohio.

He was a hardworking man who was a master mechanic. Dale enjoyed riding his Kawasaki motorcycle every chance he could find. Camping with family and friends was one of his favorite pastimes.

Dale is survived by a son, Keith (Liz) Duniver; three grandchildren, Aiden, Cooper and Ryland Duniver; two siblings, Charles "Chuck" Duniver and Mary Lou Blamer; three nephews and a niece, Jeff Duniver, David Johnson, Jason Duniver and Denise Young; close friend, Julie Rabquer-Kilgore; and the mother of his son, Marie Milligan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Laura (Harding) Duniver; and sister, Karen Johnson.

Services will be held at a later date. Wappner Cremation Center is privileged to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
