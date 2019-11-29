|
|
Dale Mervin Eberts
Ashland - Dale Mervin Eberts, 90, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Dale Mervin Eberts Sr. and Ruby Adeline (Craig) Eberts.
Dale was a graduate of Union High School in 1947. He began working at The Tappan Stove Co., but left to join the U.S. Army on November 10, 1950. He had basic training in Breckenridge, KY and proudly served the next 19 months in Korea. While on duty, he took correspondence courses in Electronics and Refrigeration. Once he arrived back home, he returned to The Tappan Stove Co. until 1965. Together Dale and his wife Margaret, founded Eberts Heating and Cooling and successfully ran the company for 35 years. They then sold the company to their son, Gary, and retired to South Carolina in 1999. They lived in the Savannah Lakes golfing community for the next 16 years. They returned back to Ohio in 2017 where they made Brethren Care Village their home. They loved life and found joy in golfing, traveling, playing cards and being with family and friends. Dale was not only hardworking, but a risk taker with a vision. He set a great example as a loving father and grandfather and would say "Never do anything by your age, but by living your dream".
Dale was involved and active in many community organizations. He was a member of the Mansfield Exchange Club and McCormick Exchange Club since 1974, American Legion, Masonic Lodge 117 of McCormick, SC and a life member of Amvets, VFW. He is also a member of the Mansfield Grotto where he played role as Winkey the clown.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Walters of 69 years; three children, Vicki (Steven) Long, Bradley (Jamie) Eberts and Gary (Brenda) Eberts; grandchildren, Tiffany (Scott) Sauder, Stefanie (Jason Vassalle) Briggs, Jessica (Paul) Rasoletti, Natalie (Jeremy) Jacobs, Brad (Kari) Eberts, Alicia Eberts, Belinda Gorbett, Shane (Jennifer) Gess and Leslie Eberts; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Ann Kissel; and many other special friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Eberts.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A celebration of life will follow thereafter starting at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Brethren Care Village or to the in honor of Margaret.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019