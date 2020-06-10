Dale Scaggs
Mansfield - Dale Scaggs of Mansfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 9, 2020, at the age of 81. He was plagued with a long history of breathing issues that took his life. He was born March 24, 1939, in Greenup County, Kentucky one of six children of the late Robert and Ruby (Perkins) Scaggs.
He was a construction worker and member of Labor Union Local #1216 for over forty-five years. Dale was employed with many companies over the years including: J.A. King Corp., Roger J. Au, Jones Corp., and concluded his career at Eichleay Corp. where he was a general foreman on the caster project at AK Steel.
Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Oma Lou Lawhun Scaggs; children, Vanessa Scaggs (Gary Adams) and Regina Tabor; three grandchildren, Miranda Scaggs, Zachary Scaggs and Megan Gatrell; and two great-grandchildren, Zayden and Alexander Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.