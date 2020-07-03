1/1
DaLee Elaine Gottfried
1935 - 2020
DaLee Elaine Gottfried

Mansfield - DaLee Elaine Gottfried, 85, of Mansfield, went to meet her Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

DaLee was born on March 20, 1935, in Mansfield, Ohio to Dale and Novella (Wiles) Wachs. She graduated from Madison High School in 1953 and married Paul Gottfried on June 5, 1953. Together they built a home and raised three children. She worked for Madison Local Schools. DaLee enjoyed attending church at Mansfield Baptist Temple, where she served faithfully in numerous areas. She loved her family, enjoyed making memories with the grandchildren, and loved to shop.

She is survived by her three children, Gene (Kim) Gottfried of Olmsted Falls, Garry Gottfried of Rockwall, TX, and Jody Kurtz of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Dawn (Keith) Ward, Erik Gottfried, Jaime (Andy) Pounds, Kurt Gottfried, Danielle (Jeff) Konieczny, and Andrea Gottfried; five great-grandchildren, Joni Ward, Kasey Ward, Kayla Ward, Andrew Pounds and Benjamin Konieczny; and one great-great-grandchild, Kamden Cooley.

DaLee was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Novella (Wiles) Wachs; an infant brother, Larry Wachs; her husband, Paul Gottfried; and son-in-law, Raymond Kurtz.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mansfield Baptist Temple, 752 N. Stewart Road, Mansfield, Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert J. Kurtz officiating. Burial will be at Caesarea Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in DaLee's memory to Mansfield Baptist Temple - Renovation Project, 752 N. Stewart Road, Mansfield, OH 44905.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






Published in News Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mansfield Baptist Temple
JUL
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mansfield Baptist Temple
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
