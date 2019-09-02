|
Dallas Nease
Clinton, TN - Dallas Nease, age 77, formerly of Shiloh, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Crusher and Anna Kennard Nease; brothers, Bernard Nease; sisters, Dorothy Vanderpool, Joanne Arms and Christina Nease.
Survivors - Wife: Mary Nease; Daughters: Mary & Mandy; Sons: Doug & Ron
Graveside services and interment will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home, LaFollette, TN.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 2, 2019