Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas Nease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas Nease

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dallas Nease Obituary
Dallas Nease

Clinton, TN - Dallas Nease, age 77, formerly of Shiloh, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Crusher and Anna Kennard Nease; brothers, Bernard Nease; sisters, Dorothy Vanderpool, Joanne Arms and Christina Nease.

Survivors - Wife: Mary Nease; Daughters: Mary & Mandy; Sons: Doug & Ron

Graveside services and interment will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home, LaFollette, TN.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dallas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now