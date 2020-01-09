|
|
Dallas Ray Blackburn
Monroeville - Dallas Ray Blackburn, 67, of Monroeville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born on August 6, 1952 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late James Junior and Mabel Lean (Blair) Blackburn.
Dallas attended Willard High School and then went on to work for John F. Stambaugh Farm for a number of years. He was most recently employed with R.S. Hanline Co., where he has worked since 1985. Dallas was a jack of all trades who enjoyed fishing, watching football, riding his four-wheeler and playing cards. A true family man, his most favorite times were those spent with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Delia (Vasquez) Blackburn; children, Dallas Jr. (Wendy) Blackburn, Daniel Ryan Blackburn (Christine Tennant), Dustin Blackburn (Heyzel Lovo), Joseph Blackburn (Skylre Van Meter) and Lester (Wendy) Ramey; 13 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Kenneth (Joyce) Blackburn of Pippa Passes, Kentucky and Donald (Ellen) Blackburn of Willard; uncle, James (Pam) Blair of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to this parents, Dallas was preceded in death by his infant brother, Daryl Blackburn; maternal grandparents, Verlie "Buck" and Jettie (Thompson) Blair; and paternal grandparents, James H. "Buddy" and Alice (Gray) Blackburn.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard. Additional visitation will also be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Ricky Branham will officiate the service and burial will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions can be made to the , St. Jude's Hospital or the Huron County Humane Society. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020