Dan Blazef
Ontario - Dan Blazef, 59, of Ontario, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on January 1, 1960 in Lera, Macedonia to Dimitri "Jimmy" and Slavka Blazef. He came to America with his family when he was three years old.
Dan was a generous, kind, and compassionate man. Having been a dedicated hard worker since youth, he spent his life as a business owner at Babcock/Dimitris proudly serving Mansfield and surrounding areas too. Dan enjoyed fishing, gardening, and baking but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and best friend, Joe O'Hail.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Gorica (Micevska) Blazef; his daughter, Angelique Blazef; his grandson, Michael Buchanan; his sisters, Anica (John) Horner and Jaceda Blazef; his nephews, David, Dimitri, and Daniel Partin; his niece, Catherine Horner; and great nieces and nephews, Alexis Partin, Alana Reitler, Kimberly Partin, Jaceda Partin, and Lucas Dyer. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Father Michael Ellis will conduct the funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 26, 2019