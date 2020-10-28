Dan Edgle Tabor
Shelby - Dan Edgle Tabor, age 63, of Shelby, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dan was born June 30, 1957 in Mansfield, Ohio and was a 1975 graduate of Crestview High School and Pioneer Joint Vocational School. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years and also worked for CCX Trucking out of Mansfield. Not only was driving truck his job, it was his whole life. All Dan ever wanted to do was drive semi and dump truck and that was a goal he certainly met. He also thoroughly enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle.
Dan is survived by his wife, Linda Sue (Mitchell) Tabor, whom he wed on August 18, 1974; his son: Aaron Daniel Tabor of Mansfield; his grandson: Clayton William Tabor and his mother: Jessica Kurtz Tabor; 2 brothers: Donald Ray (Debbie) Tabor and Dexter Rodney Tabor both of Mansfield; a half-brother: Larry Johnson of Florida; and his mother and father-in-law: Robert E. and Patricia L. Mitchell of Shenandoah; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his mother: Wanda (Bellomy) Tabor Richmond; father: Wylie Tabor; step-father: Terry Richmond; and 2 sons: Wylie Franklin Tabor in 1980 and Jesse Paul Tabor in 2011.
Due to COVID-19 circumstances, the family wishes that everyone remains safe and has made the choice to not have calling hours. Guest are invited to attend graveside services at Shenandoah Cemetery on State Route 13 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 am where Pastor Rick Pelfrey will officiate the services. It is requested of those attending that masks be worn. Care for Dan and his family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875.
