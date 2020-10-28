1/1
Dan Edgle Tabor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan Edgle Tabor

Shelby - Dan Edgle Tabor, age 63, of Shelby, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Dan was born June 30, 1957 in Mansfield, Ohio and was a 1975 graduate of Crestview High School and Pioneer Joint Vocational School. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years and also worked for CCX Trucking out of Mansfield. Not only was driving truck his job, it was his whole life. All Dan ever wanted to do was drive semi and dump truck and that was a goal he certainly met. He also thoroughly enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle.

Dan is survived by his wife, Linda Sue (Mitchell) Tabor, whom he wed on August 18, 1974; his son: Aaron Daniel Tabor of Mansfield; his grandson: Clayton William Tabor and his mother: Jessica Kurtz Tabor; 2 brothers: Donald Ray (Debbie) Tabor and Dexter Rodney Tabor both of Mansfield; a half-brother: Larry Johnson of Florida; and his mother and father-in-law: Robert E. and Patricia L. Mitchell of Shenandoah; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his mother: Wanda (Bellomy) Tabor Richmond; father: Wylie Tabor; step-father: Terry Richmond; and 2 sons: Wylie Franklin Tabor in 1980 and Jesse Paul Tabor in 2011.

Due to COVID-19 circumstances, the family wishes that everyone remains safe and has made the choice to not have calling hours. Guest are invited to attend graveside services at Shenandoah Cemetery on State Route 13 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 am where Pastor Rick Pelfrey will officiate the services. It is requested of those attending that masks be worn. Care for Dan and his family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875.

Appropriate ways to express sympathy for those unable to attend may be done by leaving an online condolence at www.PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on Dan's obituary on the funeral home's Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved