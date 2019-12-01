|
|
Dan Gretzinger
Mansfield - Dan Eugene Gretzinger, 69, of Mansfield, died November 30, 2019 at his home in Mansfield, after a long battle with cancer.
Dan was born on February 14, 1950 in Perrysville, Ohio to Harold and Lois Gretzinger. He served in the U.S. Armed Forces Army division from 1969 to 1971. He married Joyce Barker on February 12, 1972. They raised two daughters, and provided a loving home to foster children for over 25 years. He was a loving neighbor and friend, always willing to help those in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Michael.
Dan is survived by his wife; two daughters, Tonya Purdy and Angela (Matt) Washington; his sister, Sharon Sigler; his sister-in-law, Sharon; his brothers, Chuck (Phyllis), and Steve (Linda); his ten grandchildren, Allyson (Jerrod), Alexandra, and Dylan Purdy, Logan, Maisey, Mitchell, and Landen Granson, and Elle, Kristopher, and Kolman; and great-grandson, Owen.
Calling hours will be from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at People's Baptist Church, 223 Vanderbilt Road, Mansfield, OH 44904. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am at the church with Pastor James Spencer and Weston Sigler. Interment will be in Greenlawn Union Cemetery, Perrysville.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019