Snyder Funeral Home
33 East College St
Fredericktown, OH 43019
(740) 694-4006
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Fredericktown United Methodist Church
Fredericktown, OH
Dan Snyder


1943 - 2019
Dan Snyder Obituary
Dan Snyder

Fredericktown - Dan Snyder, age 75, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Fredericktown, died Friday August 30, 2019 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home. Dan was born September 16, 1943 in Mansfield and spent the greatest part of his lifetime in Fredericktown. He was one of sixty one graduates of the class of 1961 at Fredericktown High School. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

Following graduation Dan returned to Fredericktown and managed the Snyder Funeral Home.

He was active in the community having served on the Fredericktown School Board, was a member of Thrall Masonic Lodge in Fredericktown, Clinton Chapter 226, Kinsman Council 76 and Clinton Commandery 5 Knights Templar; and Valley of Columbus Consistory Scottish Rite. He was past president of the Mount Vernon Rotary Club, former member of Baldwin Shrine, member and past president of the Old Homestead Club, and had served several years as a director on the board of First Knox National Bank.

Dan was an avid reader and loved to share a funny story with his friends. He could hold a conversation with anyone about anything. He enjoyed collecting various antiques and was recognized as a true judge of the authenticity of Currier and Ives prints. He had proudly served in the United States Marine Reserves. Dan enjoyed the outdoors and his favorite season was The Ohio State Football season.

Surviving is his wife of 43 years Susan (Hawkins) Snyder, his daughter Melissa Snyder of Florida, stepdaughter Lisa McAlexander of Urbana, granddaughter Emily Snyder of New York, his mother Helen (Wirick) Snyder of Mount Vernon; brothers Dennis (Diana) Snyder of Mount Vernon and Joseph (Beth) Snyder of Traverse City, Michigan; brothers-in-law Rick (Mary Jo) Hawkins of Mount Vernon and Jim (Pam) Hawkins of Houston; several nieces and nephews and his best friend and canine companion Boomer. Dan was preceded in death by his son Jon Snyder and father Richard A. Snyder.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 East High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. A funeral service honoring the life of Dan will be Wednesday at 2pm at the Fredericktown United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Hasley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Cemeteryin Fredericktown.

Those who desire may make a memorial contribution in Dan's name to the Fredericktown Alumni Scholarship Fund in care of the Knox County Foundation, PO Box 309, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory of Dan visit, www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Snyder Funeral Homes are honored to serve Dan Snyder's family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
