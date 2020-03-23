|
Dan Wetzel
Mansfield - On March 18, 2020, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Dan Wetzel returned to the source from whence he had come. He arrived on July 5, 1956, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and his arrival brought great joy to both families, the maternal family of Violet Milnes Gray and the paternal family of William Diehl Wetzel. During his early years, Dan learned the allure of the fish lurking just beneath the surface of the waters of the "best fishin' hole on the best trout stream east of the Mississippi," the Penn's Creek (according to his paternal grandfather, the noted trout stream entomologist, Charles M. Wetzel.) Later, in his adult years, Dan changed to bass and saltwater fishing in southern Florida where he would make time for house painting when he was able to get away from fishing!
Dan graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School and he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources and Labor Relations at The Ohio State University. Dan was an astute observer of the realm of nature. Dan loved camping where he could hear the running waters of the Clear Fork River. He could navigate with ease the intricate weavings of the water currents of The Everglades. Dan was a wit with a keen sense of humor. An avid reader, Dan enjoyed trying to best his mother at Jeopardy (which sometimes happened.)
Dan organized the 40th anniversary celebration of the Marco Island Center for the Arts in 2009, where his grandfather was a founder whose large work of paintings of Pennsylvania and Florida landscapes and those which documented Seminole history and individuals, were on exhibition.
Dan is survived by his parents; his sisters, Jane Wetzel Jako of Yellow Springs, OH, and Andrea (Jim) Holmes of Arlington, TX; his niece, Sarah Violet Jako of Yellow Springs; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins living across the country. Dan was dearly loved and will be missed.
There will be no formal services and his cremains will be scattered where he loved to be found, near his favorite fishin' hole.
His family would like to thank the many health care providers who extended support to our Dan.
His family would like to thank the many health care providers who extended support to our Dan.
