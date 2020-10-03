Dana Eugene Felty
Mansfield - Dana Eugene Felty, 61, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born August 3, 1959 in Mansfield, he was the son of Lawrence Eugene and Phyllis Rae (Burge) Felty.
Dana was a 1977 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserves. He was employed at Therm-O-Disc for 33 years. In his younger days, he enjoyed his visits to his grandparents house. He also enjoyed NASCAR, football games, baseball games, rock and roll, concerts and cars, particularly his orange Dodge Dart. He loved his companion of 13 years, Trixie, his Jack Russell Terrier.
He is survived by his sisters, Diane (Tim) Sublett of Mansfield and Gena (Stan) Gearheart of Willard; several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews, Michelle Porter, Lorelei Caudill, Christian Felty, Taylor Rothman, Jonah Graf and Chloe Gearheart; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Travis McKenzie. Burial will follow in Franklin Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, 1125 Aspira Court, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com