1/1
Dana Eugene Felty
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana Eugene Felty

Mansfield - Dana Eugene Felty, 61, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born August 3, 1959 in Mansfield, he was the son of Lawrence Eugene and Phyllis Rae (Burge) Felty.

Dana was a 1977 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and was a veteran of the United States Navy Reserves. He was employed at Therm-O-Disc for 33 years. In his younger days, he enjoyed his visits to his grandparents house. He also enjoyed NASCAR, football games, baseball games, rock and roll, concerts and cars, particularly his orange Dodge Dart. He loved his companion of 13 years, Trixie, his Jack Russell Terrier.

He is survived by his sisters, Diane (Tim) Sublett of Mansfield and Gena (Stan) Gearheart of Willard; several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews, Michelle Porter, Lorelei Caudill, Christian Felty, Taylor Rothman, Jonah Graf and Chloe Gearheart; and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Travis McKenzie. Burial will follow in Franklin Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, 1125 Aspira Court, Mansfield, Ohio 44906.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved