Daniel A. Wiggins
GALION - Dan Wiggins worked hard his entire life to provide for his family, putting them above all else. He will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone. Daniel A. Wiggins, 60, of Galion passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020 from an apparent heart attack.
He was born September 21, 1959 in Galion and was the son of William "Bill" and Caroline (Robinson) Wiggins. Dan is survived by his wife who was the love of his life, Nancy Stroup whom he married on October 24, 1981. The love he showed her was second to none and was apparent in everything he did. He was her rock from the day they met and she knew she could always count on him.
Dan was always proud of his children and taught them everything he knew, including how to be ornery. There was nothing he wouldn't do for them. He never missed a sporting event, performance, or academic event and was always their number one fan. When his grandson came along, he couldn't wait to teach him the same things he had taught his children over the years. His lessons, hard work, and kind-heart will be bestowed to his grandson as well as the rest of the family by keeping his memory alive.
Dan had a huge circle of friends and was loved by all who knew him. He was always the first one to make a joke even during difficult times. Dan enjoyed riding motorcycles, woodworking, electronics, gardening, watching sports with friends and family, playing darts and billiards. There was nothing he couldn't fix, even if he had to improvise a little. He was the best friend a dog ever had, both his own dog and his grand-dog.
He was a 1978 graduate of Northmor High School and attended Toledo University. Dan previously worked at Carter Machine in Galion and was currently a machinist at Gorman Rupp in Mansfield. He enjoyed teaching and mentoring other co-workers. Dan was a member of the B.P. O. Elks Galion Lodge 1191, Loyal Order of Moose 303 of Galion and the Galion Owls Club.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Nancy; daughter Kristen (Justin) Sherlock of Galion; son Dustin (Amanda) Wiggins of Dayton; grandson Griffin Wiggins; brother Scott (Mary Bash) Wiggins of Galion and his children, Chad (Sarah Warth) Wiggins and Kaitlyn (Michael) Carter; brother Michael (Jennifer) Wiggins of Ontario and their children, Ashley (Jonathon) Debo, Allison and Connor Wiggins and sister Nicole (Shawn) Woerlein of Galion and their children, Courtney and Sydney Woerlein
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Diana Stroup and recently his mother-in-law Della Smith.
In honor of Dan's love for Ohio State/Cleveland basketball, football and baseball, the family is requesting that everyone wear their favorite sports team shirt except Xichigan for the service.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11 with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Galion Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund or the Galion Owls Club, "Pink Ladies" in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020