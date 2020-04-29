|
Daniel C. Blasberg, Sr.
Galion - Daniel C. Blasberg, Sr., 72, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Blanchard Valley hospital in Findlay, Ohio.
Born May 30, 1947 in Galion, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul and Waldene (Rhoades) Blasberg. He married Alice (Klein) Blasberg on May 4, 1968 and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2010.
He was a graduate of Galion High School in 1965 and has worked at and owned Porky's Drive In in Mansfield for 40 years. Dan was a member of the Galion Moose Lodge #303 in Galion, Goldwing Riders and Harley Riders Association. He had a passion for riding motorcycles and was an amateur radio operator.
He is survived by his daughter, Donita Blasberg, of Galion; son, Daniel (Susan) Blasberg, Jr. of College Park, Maryland; grandson, Jesse Blasberg; brother, Dana Blasberg of Galion and a niece and two nephews.
The family will have a memorial service for Dan at Porky's Drive In at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Dan Blasberg, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020