Daniel Charles "Dan" May
Lexington - Everyone believes in something. Dan May believed it was time to go fishing. He loved to go fishing, not as an escape, but as a way to immerse himself in the world's beauty and reflect on what was important. There was no losing in fishing: either he caught, or he learned and contemplated - either way it was better than work.
Dan made his last cast - after spending the morning on the lake - he passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Avita Hospital Ontario. He was 80.
Born Daniel Charles May August 6, 1940 in Mansfield to parents Charles Henry and Treva (Shoupe) May, he was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1959. A lifelong area resident, Dan worked 29 years in production with General Motors, and after his retirement, he worked nearly twenty years as safety services officer with Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course.
The best catch of Dan's life was when he married Phyllis Bechtel on March 31, 1962. The two were blessed with three sons, and Dan modeled a strong work ethic. Dan was always working on something - always willing to help others - and could do anything: carpentry, plumbing, or fix anything. He was an active trapper (no raccoon, muskrat or fox was safe in trapping season), but nothing dared interfere with his Wednesday afternoons - when the Wednesday night fishing league held weekly tournaments.
Dan enjoyed gardening - and his harvest made its way to the kitchen. Dan was an excellent - and active - cook. His thanksgiving dinner meals, or homemade sauerkraut, or even his pigs-in-a-blanket were often accompanied by some of his home-canned vegetables. Dan took care of others.
He will be remembered for the exceptional care he gave Phyllis during her trials with cancer.
Dan is survived by his wife Phyllis; sons Scott (Jodi) May and Dannie (Billie) May all of Lexington, and Brad May (Kim Lichtenwalter) of Mansfield; grandchildren Samantha (Kelen) Waaland of Blacklick, Cameron May and Charlie May both of Mansfield; great grandchildren Macy, Maren and Dax; a brother Randy (Barb) May of Lexington, a sister Pat Anthony of Mansfield; and his canine companion Cooper, a mini Doberman mix rescue dog.
Contributions in Dan's memory to American Cancer Society
or Richland County Humane Society
