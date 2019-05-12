|
Daniel Cooper
Shelby - Daniel B. Cooper, age 90, of Shelby, Ohio peacefully passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Shelby.
He was a devoted husband who celebrated 69 years of marriage on May 6, 2019, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents Corliss and LaDonna (Wharton) Cooper and sister Janice Rettig, son-in-law Scott Spraggins and grandson James Cooper Sides. He is survived by his wife, Christina (Friebel) Cooper, 7 children: Michael Cooper of Medellin, Colombia, South America, Tom (Carolyn) Cooper of Fletcher, NC, Gary (Ginger) Cooper of Nashville, TN, Vickie (Dave) McCoy of Temperance, MI, Daniel (Lori) Cooper of Shelby, OH, Tammy (Dale) Sides of Seale, AL and Laura (Todd) Wedekind of New Albany, OH, and 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He was a 1946 graduate of Shelby High School where he served as President of his Senior Class and was a member of the first Shelby High School Golf Team. Following High School, he served in the US Army First Calvary Seventh Division Occupational Forces in Japan.
Following his honorable discharge, he was employed at the Laubie Ford Dealership, and later was employed with Friebel and Hartman Inc managing their wood products plant until 1965. He then he purchased the plant on his own and started Cooper Enterprises Inc where he served as the President & CEO until his retirement in 1989. He was an active member of his community, serving on the Shelby Park Board and the YMCA Board. He was a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Shelby Country Club.
Upon his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and visiting his family throughout the world. Dan was an avid golfer where he enjoyed the companionship of friends, the peacefulness of nature and had a special fondness playing the back nine at the Shelby Country Club. Over the years he achieved 3 holes in one. He was an avid sports fan, and a devout Ohio State Buckeye football fan. He taught his family the importance of hard work but also to enjoy life.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Ohio from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with a rosary at 8:30PM. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 11:30 AM at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby. Burial will follow in the Parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Parish or St. Mary's School.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on May 12, 2019