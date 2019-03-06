|
Daniel Eugene Prosser
Mansfield - Daniel Eugene Prosser, 61, went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2019. He was taken from this world too soon after a short illness.
He was a graduate of Ontario High School in 1976.
Dan had a very loving and kind heart and was very handy, often offering to help before being asked.
He loved to joke, he was able to light up a room and dreamt big. He loved his family and President Trump. His grin and laugh will forever be missed.
He is survived by his children, Bobby (April) Prosser, Malcolm (Amanda) Prosser, Danny Prosser and Blake Prosser; his siblings Pamela Shumate, Debra (Michael) Shoemaker, Lee (Sharon) Prosser; numerous grandchildren and close nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Loretta J. Prosser.
The family asks that you join them in a celebration of life that will be held at Kingwood Center Carriage House on March 30, 2019 from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm at 50 N. Trimble Rd, Mansfield, OH 44906.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019