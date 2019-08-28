|
|
Daniel H. Zehner
Ashland - Daniel H. Zehner, 67, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Friday, August 23, 2019. Daniel was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 13, 1951. He was the son of George and Bernice (Flickinger) Zehner.
Daniel graduated in 1970 from Hillsdale High School, and then enlisted into the United States Navy. He proudly served eight years in the Navy, and then retired as a corrections officer from the Mansfield Correctional Institute where he became known as "Kool Aid", and to his friends as 'Chubby". He was a member of the Mifflin Town Council. His family was his absolute number one priority and meant the world to him. Daniel loved to be outdoors enjoying nature and found relaxation while hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. Cook-outs with his buddies, hanging out in his garage and playing poker were some of Daniel's favorite things to partake in.
Daniel leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Adora (De Guzman) Zehner; a daughter, Adora (Tony) Truex; a son, Edward H. Zehner; a granddaugher, Hannah Truex; his sister, Sharon Holden; a nephew, Doug Zehner; three nieces, Belinda Southard, Catherine (Mark) Switzer, and Lori (Rick) Holden Sjostedt; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Margaret May Zehner; and a sister, Shelva Zehner.
Family and friends may visit at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm. Services will follow at 4:00 pm.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019