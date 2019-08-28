Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Zehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel H. Zehner


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel H. Zehner Obituary
Daniel H. Zehner

Ashland - Daniel H. Zehner, 67, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Friday, August 23, 2019. Daniel was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 13, 1951. He was the son of George and Bernice (Flickinger) Zehner.

Daniel graduated in 1970 from Hillsdale High School, and then enlisted into the United States Navy. He proudly served eight years in the Navy, and then retired as a corrections officer from the Mansfield Correctional Institute where he became known as "Kool Aid", and to his friends as 'Chubby". He was a member of the Mifflin Town Council. His family was his absolute number one priority and meant the world to him. Daniel loved to be outdoors enjoying nature and found relaxation while hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. Cook-outs with his buddies, hanging out in his garage and playing poker were some of Daniel's favorite things to partake in.

Daniel leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Adora (De Guzman) Zehner; a daughter, Adora (Tony) Truex; a son, Edward H. Zehner; a granddaugher, Hannah Truex; his sister, Sharon Holden; a nephew, Doug Zehner; three nieces, Belinda Southard, Catherine (Mark) Switzer, and Lori (Rick) Holden Sjostedt; and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Margaret May Zehner; and a sister, Shelva Zehner.

Family and friends may visit at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm. Services will follow at 4:00 pm.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now