|
|
Daniel Joseph Drouhard
Mansfield - Daniel Joseph Drouhard, of Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, at Hospice of Central Ohio at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus at the age of 70. He was born July 17, 1949, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Jacqueline (Sams) Drouhard.
He graduated from Malabar High School and received an Associate Degree from Mansfield Business College. Dan was a member of the US Army Reserve. He began his career at Mansfield Plumbing Products, working for 38 years and retired from Crane Plumbing. Dan volunteered his time and talents serving on several boards and committees in the area over the years.
In 1969, Dan married his high school sweetheart, Melinda "Lynn" Dunn, and they shared nearly 51 years together as husband and wife. He was an incredible "hands on" dad and attended the many activities his children were involved in over the years. He coached their soccer teams and was their biggest fan. Dan took great pleasure in traveling, working in the yard, biking, fishing, and cruising in his Mini Cooper. He enjoyed his coffee gatherings with Carla and Paul. Dan was thankful to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with Lynn and have the ability to travel with her the last few years following his cancer diagnosis.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Drouhard; two children, Tara Drouhard and Timothy Drouhard; brother, Tim (Jill) Drouhard; brother-in-law, Dave (Judy) Dunn; special sisters-in-law, Sandy Rice and Melissa Brauchler and her family; a nephew; several nieces; and many great-nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the following special persons for their wonderful care of Dan: Dr. David Carbone, Dr. Robert Merritt and Dr. Meng Welliver, and their staffs, of The James Cancer Center and the staff at Hospice of Central Ohio.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dan to the OSU James Comprehensive Cancer Center, Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210. A public memorial service will be held at a future date. To receive updates on the upcoming service, please email [email protected]
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020