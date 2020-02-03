|
Daniel L. Humrichouser
Plymouth - Daniel L. Humrichouser, age 90, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 28, 1929, in Wooster, Ohio, to the late William Glen and Helen Marie (Guthrie) Humrichouser.
He was a 1948 graduate of Big Prairie in Ripley School District and attended Ashland University from 1960 - 1962. He proudly served in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict. Upon his completion with the military, Dan went to work as a Dairy Farmer for Coralee Farm in Holmes County. While working there, Dan felt his true calling in life was to serve the Lord. He worked in ministry for over 50 years and he served at Greenwich Church of Christ, Taylortown Church in Shelby, Community Gospel Chapel in Shiloh, Rainbow Valley Chapel in Plymouth and Lighthouse Chapel in Lucas. The Rainbow Valley Chapel, currently known as LifePoint Community Church, held a special place in his heart as he was the founder of this church in 1976. Known for being a "jack of all trades," Dan also enjoyed fishing, gardening, farming and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Lois C. (Chambers) Humrichouser, whom he married on October 19, 1952; two children, Carol (Russell) Kinnebrew and David (Margaret) Humrichouser; son-in-law, Randy Neeley; eight grandchildren, Jason (Ashley) Kinnebrew, Faith (Greg) Hersey, Greg (Jessica) Neeley, Jonathan (Morgan) Humrichouser, Kyle (Rachel) Neeley, Andrea (Kent) Davenport, Amy (Payton) Gessel and Angela Humrichouser; eight great grandchildren, Cohen, Keeli, Kellen, Beckham, Joanna, Stella, Ethan and Kendrick; two sisters; and five brothers.
In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Kay Neeley; and three brothers.
Friends may call at the LifePoint Community Church, 260 Riggs Street, Plymouth, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Dan's funeral service will take place at the church on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Rich Hurles officiating. Burial will be held at Ashland County Memorial Park. Per Daniel's wishes, in lieu of flowers, he would prefer memorial contributions to be made to LifePoint Community Church or . Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting :
www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020