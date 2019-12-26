|
|
Daniel Lee Carpenter
Crestline - Our beloved Daniel Lee Carpenter, age 40 of Crestline, lost his battle with addiction on Monday December 23, 2019. Daniel was born July 18, 1979 in Mansfield, Ohio to Roy Carpenter and Genevieve (Lykins) Adkins.
Daniel had a big personality and a very loving heart. He lovingly took care of his father with his recent illness. He loved music, nature and spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his father, Roy Carpenter of Crestline; sister, Pamela Roberts of Palm Bay, Fl; four children, Erica Stuart, Mikayla Carpenter, Brayden Carpenter and Malichi McClain; his girlfriend, Tonia Murdock and her daughter, Kimberlee; aunts and uncles, Debra Carpenter, Karen Enderle, John, Bill, Kevin, Joe and Larry Lykins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents and uncle, Gary Lykins.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday December 28, 2019 at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906. Friends may call from 1:00-2:00PM. Rev. Thomas Peyton Jr. will be conducting the services. In lieu of flowers memorial expressions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Anyone battling with addiction can visit Mansfieldaa.org for help.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019