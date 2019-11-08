Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kindred Kove
1710 LorKay Drive
View Map
Daniel Lee Simmering


1962 - 2019
Daniel Lee Simmering Obituary
Daniel Lee Simmering

Lucas - Daniel Lee Simmering, 57, of Lucas, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Daniel was born on April 5, 1962 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Harold and Rosemary (Lee) Simmering.

Dan was employed as a service technician at Emerson Process Management, and he was previously a volunteer firefighter with Monroe Township. A proud veteran, Dan served in the United States Air National Guard. Dan was a devoted family man and took pride in making his family's dreams come true. Dan enjoyed traveling and making friends where ever he went. A talented and hardworking man, Dan enjoyed working in his shop on numerous projects. He found joy being outdoors whether it be cutting wood, target shooting, or just relaxing. Everyone who Dan met would say what a great guy he was and how he would do anything for anybody. In keeping with Dan's giving and helpful spirit, Dan's final act of kindness was giving the most precious gift anyone could give; the gift to save the lives of his fellow man through organ donation.

Dan leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Trish (Hoeflich) Simmering; his son, Jason (Tara) Simmering; his daughter, Morgan (Travis) Stacy; his grandchildren, Macie, Owen, and Addison Simmering, and Penelope Stacy; his sisters, Barbara (Mark) Maraz, and Catherine (Kevin) Weyer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by numerous in-laws and friends who were special to him. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at Kindred Kove, 1710 LorKay Drive on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Wappner Funeral Directors. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Simmering family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
