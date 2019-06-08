|
Daniel Maxey
Palm Bay, FL - Daniel A Maxey, passed away on June 2, 2019 at his home in Palm Bay, FL in the arms of his loving wife following his 9 month battle with cancer.
Daniel was born on Dec 12, 1945 in Mansfield to Allen and Lila Maxey. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Daniel was also a 16 year owner of a Stanley Steemer franchise and several other businesses previously. He was a member of the AMVETS and a life member of the VFW. For many years he was the chairman of the Richland County POW/MIA group.
Daniel lived most of his life in Mansfield, but after retirement he and Karen had moved to Florida. Together they were members of the American Red Cross and the CERT Team and helped to provide relief during Hurricane Katrina. Daniel was a life-long family man, always putting others before himself. He deeply loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Karen Maxey, whom he wed on July 24, 1999; children Ryan (Giselle) Maxey, Amanda Maxey (Jenna), Chris West (Jenifer) and Joel West; granchildren Isabella, Sophia, Olivia and Kellen; a sister Jean "Sis" Au and sisters-in-law Mary Maxey and Lori (William) Small; a mother-in-law Helen Augustine and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In additon to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Kameron, an infant brother, brothers Samuel and Lloyd "Bud" Maxey; sister-in-law Cecilia Maxey, brother-in-law Donald Au and father-in-law Dominic Augustine.
Funeral services will be held at 12pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Ave. West, with Fr. Austin Ammanniti officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery with military honors provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a memorial contribution to The James Fund for Life or the PTSD Foundation of America.
Published in the News Journal on June 8, 2019