Daniel R. Levingston, Sr.Mansfield - Daniel R. Levingston, Sr., 66, of Mansfield, was ushered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Liberty Nursing Center surrounded by his family. Born December 30, 1953 in Mansfield, he was the son of the late Donald Kelley and Patricia (Lewis) Levingston Prosser.Daniel was a 1972 graduate of Clear Fork High School and was formerly employed at Hi-Lo and Tow Lite in Bellville. He also worked for the Madison Township Fire Department for several years. He was a member of the NRA and several bowling leagues. Daniel enjoyed woodworking and loved to hunt and fish and also loved boating on Pleasant Hill.He is survived by his children, Daniel Levingston, Jr., Heather Wilson and Brian Levingston; four grandchildren, Qiara, Maya, DJ and Zoe; brothers and sisters, Dale (Teresa) Levingston, David (Dawn) Levingston, Dyanna (Terrance) Wolfgang, Dean (Paula) Levingston, Vanessa Tarr, Susan (James) Zambori, Jessica (John) Boroff, Cassandra (Larry) Monica and Mark (Stephanie) Kelley; his step mother, Ruth Ann Kelley; a very special friend, Debra Baker and her sidekick, Jamie Isley; his boating friend, Josh Secrist; and many other extended family members.He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Levingston and his father, Frederick Levingston.There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Township Fire Department.Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Daniel Levingston.