Daniel R. "Lurch" Wilson
Greenwich - Daniel R. "Lurch" Wilson, 69, of Greenwich, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born on August 17, 1950 in Willard, Ohio to the late William Ray and Claramay (Nichols) Wilson.
Danny enjoyed being around people and helping others was his true passion.
He is survived by his daughter, Anna Marie Steenbergen; siblings, Alfred Wilson, Ada Lucille Clagg, and Lillian (Glenn) Harmoning; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, William Ray Wilson; mother and step-father, Claramay and Frank Naistetler; and siblings, twins, Jackie and Johnnie Wilson, Howard Wilson, Samuel Wilson, Bobbie Meredith, Larry Barnthouse, Mary Lou Wilson, Billy Wilson and Nancy Wilson.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Journey Life Center, 2578 State Route 39 in Mansfield, Ohio, with his memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Greenfield Cemetery in Steuben, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Journey Life Center. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020