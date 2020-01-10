|
Daniel "Danny" White
Bellville - Daniel "Danny" White passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 84.
He was born June 24, 1935 in Mansfield to the late Vernon and June (Chapman) White and attended Mansfield Senior High School.
If there is one thing Danny knew it was cars. He could tell you the make and model simply by the tail lights, or even what was wrong with the engine as it passed him on the street. He began working on cars at home on the weekends on the side, and later as the head mechanic with F&W repair at their inception. Over 38 years, Danny built a reputation for the best service with a loyal client base.
More than work, cars were Danny's lifelong hobby. A member of "The Good Guys" he loved street rods, building 3 rods from the ground. He also built Double Zero with a friend to race at Mansfield Speedway. He loved car shows and his favorite color was chrome. Danny also loved sports including his Cowboys, Browns and Indians. He was a faithful member of the McDonalds Liars Club and dearly loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Joyce (Shaffer) White of Bellville, children Nancy White and Mike Carver of Bellville, and Brent White of Bellville; two grandsons Titus and Braxton White; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donald and Lauren Shaffer of Bellville; nieces and nephews Lauren Berry, David Peters, Mike and Tracie Peters, Amy and Curtis Cox and Dan and Angela Shaffer. Also surviving are dear friends Bob and Martha Forsythe and Allen and Stephanie Brindo.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Madge and Loren Peters.
Friends may call Wednesday, January15, 2020 from 4-7 pm in the fellowship hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 48 Church Street, Bellville. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:30 am at the church. Richard Brenneman will speak and interment will be at a later date in Bellville Cemetery.
Donations in honor of Danny may be made to Clear Fork Pony League Football or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Danny's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020