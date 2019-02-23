|
Danielle (Dani) Marie Leedy
Washington DC - Danielle (Dani) Marie Leedy, 33, left this world on Monday, February 11, 2019. It is not how she passed that she will be remembered but how she lived and loved - and Dani lived life to the fullest with the most unforgettable laugh and a zest for living. She was a graduate of Lexington High School and attended Kent State University. Dani was the Chief Operating Officer of Dream Bigger Media Group in Washington, DC. She is with the Lord, already "moving and shaking" things from Heaven, as always, as she watches over us with her maternal grandmother, Anita Mencini, and paternal grandfather, Albert Leedy.
Her beloved family members who will live on to honor her life include the furry canine loves of her life, Twix and Mickey; her parents, Donna M.(Mencini) and Jeffrey Heck of Lexington and Roy A. and Mae Nar (Chin) Leedy of Lexington; her treasured siblings and their families, Joshua and Kimberly (Rupe) Leedy and Graham of Ontario, Sara (Heck) and Rusty Bennett and Lincoln and William of Grove City, OH, Mandy (Heck) and Sean Brickner and Copley and Emery of Charlotte, NC, Dennette (Leedy) and Erik Santamaria and Aria Anita of Pittsburgh, PA, and her "mini me" Alex Leedy and boyfriend Nick Adams and Alex's furry love, Moose of Columbus, OH; her grandparents, Robert Mencini of Mansfield, Juanita Walters of Mansfield, Jim and JoAnn Heck of Tampa, FL and Susie Chin of Mansfield; Dani's boyfriend, Joshua Smallwood of Dallas, TX; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Although her time with us here was far too short, Dani touched more lives than even she realized both personally and professionally. Her many dear friends and loved ones will miss her bright shining light recognizing that sometimes those things that burn so bright just can't burn for as long.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Dani's life with a tax-deductible donation to a new non-profit "33 Forever, Inc." that we have created to honor Dani's life and her longtime passion to raise awareness, educate and comfort those struggling with the disease of depression and finding self-worth, especially young women and girls. There will be an Open House and Celebration of Dani's Life on March 2, 2019 from 4 to 9 pm at the Celebration of Life Reception Center at 129 S. Main St., Mansfield, where we will gather to rejoice a life well-lived. Dani always said she wanted a party, not a funeral, and we will do our best to honor her wishes that day.
