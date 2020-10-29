1/1
Darl Tingley
Darl Tingley

Fredericktown - Darl R. Tingley, age 81 of Fredericktown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 3, 1939 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Charles and Corrine (Roether) Tingley.

Darl loved farming, and being a 4-H leader. He was a township trustee and an elder at Pleasant Grove Church of Christ. Darl retired from American Electric as a toolmaker. He was a member of the Kokosing Valley Tractor Club and owner of a threshing machine which was demonstrated at the Knox County Fair and various festivals around the county. His hobby was restoring antique John Deere tractors and working with wood. Darl was a member of the American Legion Post 500 in Fredericktown. He was a 32 degree Mason and member of the Thrall Lodge #170 in Fredericktown, Knights Templar, Royal Arch Mason and Kam Ram Groto.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Hunt) Tingley; sons, Dwight (Eric Dupler) Tingley, Brad Tingley, Jerry (Stephanie) Cook; daughters, Darlene (Cliff) Romine, Julie Haldeman; grandchildren; Madison and Andrea Romine, Aaron (Melanie) Haldeman, Lindsey (Steve) Sikora, Garrett (Hailey) Haldeman, Joshua (Megan) Cook, Jordan Cook, Austin Cook; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents Darl is preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Tingley; mother in law, Ruth Staley; father in law, Walter Staley; sister and brother in law, Carrol (Donald) Ryan.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the Snyder Funeral Home; 33 E. College Street, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019, with a masonic service starting at 6 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery with Military honors provided by the Richland County Joint Veterans Service.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Waterford Church of Christ, 20545 Waterford Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019.

The Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Darl R. Tingley.






Published in News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
