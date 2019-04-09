Services
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Darlene Harriet Swanger


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darlene Harriet Swanger Obituary
Darlene Harriet Swanger

Mansfield - Darlene Harriet Swanger, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.

Darlene was born September 20, 1936 in Mansfield, the daughter of Thomas and Evelyn (Berrier) Zellner. She enjoyed doing puzzle books, knitting, crocheting, and watching car races, the Cooking Channel, HGTV, The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Debra (Lloyd) Zornes (Chris & Greg), Deanna (Ronald) Vulgamore (Tabby & Ronnie), Karen Norris (Richard, Sara, Courtney, & Jon), CeLinda Swanger (Brittany & Christina), Trudie Swanger, Robin (Rick) Brooks (Amber & Nathan), and Richard C. Swanger, Jr.; eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and four siblings, Martha (Jay) Jarvies, Edith (Robert) Crider, Thomas (Cheryl) Zellner, and Theresa (Bill) Coffindaffer; and many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard C. Swanger, Sr.; one sister, Vanessa Wood; and two daughters-in-law, Brenda Swanger and Tammy Kruso.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park, Lexington.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
