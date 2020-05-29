Darlene Kay Gaul
1950 - 2020
Simple acts of creativity, done mindfully, bring joy, restore hope and mend the soul. From the hundreds of baby clothes Darlene Gaul sewed to her imaginative work in the kitchen, her focus was clearly on using her talents to bless others. Most of those baby clothes benefited clients of Richland Pregnancy Services, and her gingerbread houses and Christmas cut-out cookies went to many friends and family. Darlene's heart focused on others.

Darlene Gaul went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from Lexington Court Care Center. She was 70.

Born March 25, 1950 in Mansfield to Charles H. and Leora May (Heston) Gaul, she was graduated from Lexington High School in 1968 and spent all of her life in the Lexington area. She worked as a professional seamstress sewing everything from costumes for the grandkids to tackling wedding dresses. Darlene had the gift to combine three patterns into a custom gown.

Darlene always taught primary, elementary, and high school Sunday school in whatever church she was attending, and was currently a member of Fusion Church in Lexington.

She will be remembered for the happiness of her spirit, the kindness of her heart and her constant smile. Her sense of humor could lean a bit sarcastic, and she quickly adapted scripture as an admonition or correction.

She is survived by her children Rachael (Rick) Arneson and Sarah (Brian) McCann all of Lexington and Benjamin (Jenifer) Kauffman of Newark; grandchildren Elizabeth Arneson, Seth (Umsunay) Arneson, Joshua (Riley Kemmerling) Arneson, Zoe (Tommy) Canfield, Olivia McCann, Maximus McCann, Alyssa (Haley Hamlin) Kauffman, Kaitlyn Kauffman, Hannah Kauffman and Breyland; great grandchildren Ernest, Kayden, Krislynn, Koralyne and Kinley; and brothers Louis (Diana) Gaul of Mansfield, Charles (Helen) Gaul of Lexington and Rick (Tammy) Gaul of Johnstown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Jenny Kauffman; and sisters Phyllis Stehle and Gloria Diemer.

A future memorial service is planned. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is serving her family.

Contributions in her memory to Fusion Church or The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) may be forwarded to the funeral home: P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, 44904.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Darlene's family, share a special memory or note of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
