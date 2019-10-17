|
|
Darlene Marie Miller
Ontario - Darlene Marie Miller, age 71, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born November 22, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Walter and Rose Marie (Hunger) Manley.
She was an area homemaker and retired from Shelby Insurance. She truly loved her family-especially spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of their favorite activities was playing fantasy football, which could become quite competitive. Darlene enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and playing cornhole. She was a whiz at solitaire on her computer.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 52 years, Benny Miller; three children, Denny (Michelle) Miller of Lugoff, SC, Michelle (Howard) Dotson of Ontario and Steven (Stacy) Miller of Shelby; four grandchildren, Amanda (Codie) Persinger, Michael Russell, Jessica Miller and Dylan Miller; two great-grandchildren, Whitten Miller and Raynie Persinger; a brother, Rick (Joyce) Manley of Bellville; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Denny Miller Jr.; sister, Barbara Goettge; and brother, Robert Manley.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Dianna Barr will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park on Monday, October 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PKD Foundation to aid in finding a cure for polycystic kidney disease.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019