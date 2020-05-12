|
Darrel E. Morgan Sr.
Mansfield - Darrel Edward Morgan Sr., age 86, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Brethren Care Nursing Facility in Ashland. He was 86.
He was born September 15, 1933 in Butler to parents Ira & Mildred (Mishey) Morgan. A beautiful young lady named Ruby Whited caught his eye and the pair soon married on November 25, 1955.
Darrel worked as an electrical engineer with Ideal Electric for over 45 years until retiring. In spare time, he loved to go bowling, golfing and hunting. But above all, Darrel enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Ruby Morgan of Mansfield; son Darrel E. (Melise) Morgan Jr. of Ontario, daughter Miriam Collene Parker of Mount Vernon and Les (Diann) Morgan of Caledonia; grandchildren Ryan Meeks, Joy Sooy, Matt Morgan, Mike Morgan and Brandon Frazee; 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Darrel was preceded in death by daughter Cindy Meeks, grandsons Robby Meeks & Josh Frazee and brother Allen Morgan
In honor of Darrel his family will be wearing Buckeye colors and will receive friends Friday, May 15, 2020 from 11:30 am-1:30 pm in the Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church (1905 North Lexington-Springmill Road) where a funeral service honoring his life will begin promptly at 1:30 pm. Pastor Les Vnasdale will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085 Mansfield, Ohio 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes
