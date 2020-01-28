|
Darren P. Miller
Mansfield - Darren P. Miller, 36, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Darren was born on August 24, 1983, in Mansfield, to Daniel W. and Chris M. (Kelser) Miller. He graduated from Madison High School in 2002 as a three sport letterman. Darren was considered a gentle giant with a huge heart. He attended Crossroads Community Church and was a probation officer for over 15 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and coached many teams, including middle school and high school football, softball for Wicked Fast Pitch, and soccer for the Yellow Kinder Kicker Liederkrantz team. He never gave up on his beloved Cleveland Browns. Darren taught classes at NC State, was on the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, and spearheaded the Revive Cyclops Program.
Darren and Ian Isch started the Dan Miller Open to honor Darren's father, Dan, who suffered over 20 years with Parkinson's Disease, raising over $50,000 for . He was also an organ donor.
He is survived by his son, Brooks Miller, and Brooks mother, Emily; mother, Chris Miller of Mansfield; brother, Daniel Miller II of Bellville; sister-in-law, Jessica; aunt, Susan Miller, uncle Dave Miller, aunts and uncles, Brenda and Ron Maglott, John and Tammy Kelser; grandparents, Betty and Mark Erdenberger, Pat and Vicki Kelser; and several special cousins and lifelong special friends. Uncle DTrain never missed the sporting events of his four special nieces and nephews, Haylie, Logan, Jase, and Baylynn.
Darren was preceded in death by his father, Retired Captain Daniel W. Miller, on July 17, 2015; and grandmother, Janet Rose Miller.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Donation processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020