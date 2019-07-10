|
|
David "Dave" Alan Smith
Mansfield - David "Dave" Alan Smith, 68, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born June 19, 1951, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Henry S. and Phyllis Ann (Parkinson) Smith.
He graduated in 1969 from Madison High School and was a veteran of the Air National Guard. He was a well respected and successful independent contractor and mechanic, driving big rigs. Dave had a silly sense of humor and was known for his "Dad" jokes. He was always genuine, kind and respectful of others. Dave enjoyed playing cards, especially Poker and Black Jack. He was a sports fan, following NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns, and OSU Buckeyes, but cheered the loudest for his grandchildren in their activities. He will be missed by friends and family alike, but especially by his Chihuahua, Jewlz, whom he loved so much.
Dave is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dyan Baker Smith; five children, Matt Mounts of Mansfield, Greg (Heidi) Smith of Zanesville, Jennifer Mounts of Ashland, Eric Viall of Mansfield and Monica Smith of Ashland; eight grandchildren, Dakota, Savanna, Carter, Cutler, Ni`al, Kyrie, Tyler and Dominic; two cousins, Bruce McCammon and Dan McCammon, both of Lucas; a brother-in-law, Cotton Dickerson of Mansfield; a nephew, Michael (Tina) Dickerson of Lexington; and a niece, Vicki Dickerson; five great-nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Letha Griffith of Mansfield. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Dickerson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The memorial service conducted by Rev. Dennis Nezrick will follow at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 10, 2019