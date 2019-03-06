David Allan Coover



Mansfield - David Allan Coover, 68, a valiant warrior, achieved everlasting freedom in the company of his family Sunday afternoon March 3rd, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, companion and perpetual golf student (whether she needed it or not) Lisa (Ackerman) Coover; his daughters Lyndsey Barnes (Christopher) and Tonya Heft; his grandchildren Hannah, Hayden, Halle and Hudson Barnes, and Jocelyn Heft; his brothers Edward Coover and Scott Biggs, his sister Patty Owens (Duane), father in-law Philip Ackerman, Grandmother Verna Ackerman, brother-in-law Steven Ackerman, several nieces and nephews and many great friends. Also missing Dave daily is Jake, his dog.



He is preceded in death by his parents Nellie and Kenneth Biggs, father Merle Coover, infant brother Allan, sister and brother in-law Betty and Dean Roland, son in-law Troy Heft, mother in-law Patricia Ackerman, sister in-law Amy Cline, nephew T.J. Cline, close friends Roger Loschke and George LaPere. Also waiting for him in heaven is his beloved Cocker Spaniel Abby.



Dave spent many years as the sales manager at Sanitary Products here in Mansfield, after which he and Lisa relocated to Midland, Michigan for him to become a regional sales manager at Spartan Chemical. He also served as a district sales representative at 4D Old Castle before returning to Mansfield.



Dave was a quietly spiritual man. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and reveled in their activities and accomplishments. He was an active member of The Fraternal Order of the Moose since 1991 where he made many friends. He took great pleasure in golf, The Ohio State University Buckeye sports, The Cleveland Indians, darts, pool, bowling and playing cards. He cherished time spent fishing on Lake Erie, hanging out at Curry's Tavern and Christmas shopping with his dear friend, Tom Curry. He was a fabulous cook, a skilled carpenter and all-around handy man. Those who knew him would tell you he was always the first to volunteer when you needed help. Dave was not without his quirks, giving lessons in proper ice cube tray management, and other priceless life skills. A friend once said of him, "We could get out of the restaurant a lot faster if Dave didn't have to cut his peas in half!"



The family would like to thank the staff at The James and specifically Dr. Ricardo Carrau, MD.; Dr. Dukagjin Blakaj, MD, PHD; and Dr. Meade VanPutten, DDS for guiding the family through this journey. Also, an enormous thank you to their Mansfield Fire Department family for their incredible support.



The family will receive friends 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday March 7, at the Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield. A funeral service honoring David's life will be held 11 AM Friday at Mayflower Congregational Church, 548 N. McElroy Road, Mansfield, led by Reverend Dr. Rich Rader.



You are encouraged to share memories and watch David's tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Contributions in David's memory may be made to The Humane Society of Richland County. Published in the News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019