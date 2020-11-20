1/1
David Allen Schiffel
1942 - 2020
David Allen Schiffel

Mansfield - David Allen Schiffel, 78, of Mansfield passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in OhioHealth Hospital Mansfield following an extended illness.

The son of Stephen and Sara Schiffel, Dave was born June 24, 1942 in Mansfield and graduated from St. Peter's Catholic High School. Dave retired from PPG where his work spanned over 3 decades.

In his younger years, Dave enjoyed archery and had always loved the outdoors. A talented carpenter, Dave truly was gifted when it came to woodworking. He designed homemade kitchen cabinets, furniture, and even built an addition on his house.

Dave was a faithful and devoted Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children David Scott "Rocky" (Molly) Schiffel of Delaware, Cindy (Danny) Gibbs of Houston, Texas, Stacy (Dan) Samson of Westerville, and Andrew Schiffel of Mansfield; grandchildren Sara Schiffel, Tate and Taylor Gibbs, and Nick and Reid Samson; step grandchildren Mary (Adam) Harris and Joshua Stanley; step great grandson Liam Harris; sister-in-law Linda Schiffel of Fredericktown.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Schiffel.

His family will receive friends Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12 pm - 2 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.

The funeral home team asks that face coverings be worn at the funeral home during Tuesday's services.

Online condolences may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
NOV
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
