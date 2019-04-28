|
|
David Angle
Mansfield - David Angle, 59, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence. Born May 15, 1959 in Mansfield, he was the son of Nick and Elinor Marie (Brinning) Angle.
David graduated from Lexington High School in 1977 and from Theil College, Greenville, Pennsylvania in 1981. He retired from Sprint (formerly United Telephone) as Vice President of Sales. A conservative and private person by nature, David was an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Bellville Masonic Lodge #376 F&AM. He was also a member of Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus where he was a 33rd degree Mason, Mansfield Chapter #28 Royal Arch Masons, Mansfield Commandery #21 Knights Templar and Mansfield Council #94 Royal and Select Masons.
He is survived by a son, Andrew Angle; brothers, Kevin (Michelle) Angle and Christian (Jennifer) Angle; nieces and nephews, Brittany (Michael) Crider, Nickolas (Anna) Angle, Alisha (Bailey Moody) Angle, Alexander Angle and Noah Angle; and great nephews, Aiden and Jacob Crider.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kelly.
A gathering for family and friends will be held May 26, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Life Celebration Reception Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Burn Hospital, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of David Angle.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019